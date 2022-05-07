Sonen Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

