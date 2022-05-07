Sonoco Products (SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on June 10th

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

SON opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after buying an additional 284,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

