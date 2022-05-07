Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.38 per share, for a total transaction of $190,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

