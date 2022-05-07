Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $53.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

