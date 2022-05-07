Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,956 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 677,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 329,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

AFL stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

