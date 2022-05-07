Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 453,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 115,572 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 275.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

