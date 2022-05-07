Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Newmont by 67.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 334,150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.34.

NYSE:NEM opened at $72.87 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

