Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGF opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $52.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.