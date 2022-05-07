Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 776,582 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,526,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 751,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,486,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $12.17 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.