Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $851,000 in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.
SWAN opened at $28.11 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94.
