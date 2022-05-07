Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.59% of Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RISN opened at $24.46 on Friday. Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $31.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

