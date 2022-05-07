Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,548 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,666,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.34.

NYSE:NEM opened at $72.87 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

