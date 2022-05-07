Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 282 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

RWO opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

