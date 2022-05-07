Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 29,726 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,726 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

