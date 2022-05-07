SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:FLRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.45. 1,378,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $30.68.

