SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA WIP opened at $48.16 on Friday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44.

