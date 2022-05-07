SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,811,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,503,000 after purchasing an additional 530,588 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,041,000 after buying an additional 521,418 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after buying an additional 331,491 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after buying an additional 241,510 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the period.

SPSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,674. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.

