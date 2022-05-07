SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 1.72% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $63,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,075 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,899,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,240,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,128,000.

KBE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

