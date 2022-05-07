SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 199.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,665.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

