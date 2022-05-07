SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $99.09 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97.

