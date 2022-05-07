Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. 787,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.