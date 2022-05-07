Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95.

Shares of SR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 586,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,725. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 63.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Sidoti cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Spire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.