Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sportradar Group.

SRAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:SRAD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

