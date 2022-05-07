Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 327,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRAD traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $12.09. 827,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.