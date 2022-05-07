SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

SWTX stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,635.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

