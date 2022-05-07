Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.91.

Square stock opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.65. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 11.2% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

