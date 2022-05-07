Square (NYSE:SQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.65.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.91.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Square stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

