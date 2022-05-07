St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Trading Up 1.7%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

About St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY)

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

