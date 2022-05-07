Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLNG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

