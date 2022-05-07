Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.