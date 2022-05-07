Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

