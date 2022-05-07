Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. 11,153,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,508,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

