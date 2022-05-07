Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

