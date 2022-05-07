Stellar (XLM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $265.00 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and approximately $265.00 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00238310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00217930 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00215323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00158015 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00476302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039662 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,186.22 or 1.97378221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,838 coins and its circulating supply is 24,797,752,627 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

