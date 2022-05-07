Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

SCM stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.