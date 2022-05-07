Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.