stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00213139 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00482402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00039331 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,801.91 or 1.97556654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

