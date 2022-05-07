Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE SF opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,619,000 after buying an additional 743,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.