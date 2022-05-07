Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to C$17.00

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IPCFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on International Petroleum from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

IPCFF stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

