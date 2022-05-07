Stifel Nicolaus Trims Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Target Price to $35.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Flowserve stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

