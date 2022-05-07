StockNews.com Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Buy

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

CAH traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

