StockNews.com Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.11.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.