StockNews.com Lowers iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

STAR opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. iStar has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,759,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,937,000 after acquiring an additional 303,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,262,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 3,618.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 895,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 908,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

