StockNews.com Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Buy

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.15.

NYSE:PSA traded down $12.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.88. The stock had a trading volume of 926,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,286. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.55 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 360,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,860,000 after buying an additional 83,147 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $1,209,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 150,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 114.4% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

