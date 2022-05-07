StockNews.com Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Buy

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.15.
NYSE:PSA traded down $12.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.88. The stock had a trading volume of 926,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,286. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.55 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.
In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 360,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,860,000 after buying an additional 83,147 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $1,209,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 150,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 114.4% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
