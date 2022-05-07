Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

EDF opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDF. Bank of America lowered Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HSBC cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

