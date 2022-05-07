Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EDF stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDF. Bank of America cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

