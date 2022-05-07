Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:EDF opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDF. Bank of America cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.