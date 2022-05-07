Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

