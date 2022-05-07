STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

SSKN stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia bought 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

