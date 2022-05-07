Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.11.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $165.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $211.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

