Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $0.70 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $0.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.70.
Shares of SNDL opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
