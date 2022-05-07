Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $0.70 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 22.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.